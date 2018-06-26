James Gunn Done Writing “Guardians 3”

Okay, Guardians of the Galaxy Fans, James Gunn has turned in a draft of the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3” script and filming should start in early 2019.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is currently out promoting “Ant-Man and the Wasp”, and revealed the news about Guardians during an interview.

If you’re wondering how it’s possible to have another Guardians movie after Thanos ran rampant in “Avengers-Infinity War,” James Gunn answered the question on Twitter saying, “the film will be set after Infinity War.” Hey, anything is possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What songs do you think should be on Star Lord’s Zune this time around?

