Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes finally out in public as a couple

Well, well, well! After years of keeping romance under wraps, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes all but confirmed their long-rumored relationship on Monday. New photos have surfaced on TMZ and the Daily Mail of the extremely secretive pair holding hands while walking down the beach in Malibu, California. In the pic, Holmes, 38, is wearing a blue printed dress and shades as she strolls barefoot in the sand. She and Foxx, 49, are wearing matching wide-brimmed hats. Though Foxx and Holmes have been a rumored couple for years, they have frequently denied any romantic connection.

In 2013, Foxx told ET’s Nancy O’Dell, “[The rumors] are one hundred percent not true.”

“In fact, it’s quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people,” Jamie said.

If they’re truly a couple, how have they hidden their relationship for so long?