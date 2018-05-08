Janet Jackson will perform at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. She will also receive the Billboard Icon Award.
This will be Janet’s first live television performance in 9 years.
Past recipients of the Billboard Icon Award were Prince, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Cher, Neil Diamond and Jennifer Lopez.
The Billboard Music Awards will be on Sunday, May 20th.
Does a Janet performance make you more likely to watch?
Janet Jackson to get Billboard Icon Award
Janet Jackson will perform at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. She will also receive the Billboard Icon Award.