Janet Jackson to get Billboard Icon Award
Beth
|
May 8, 2018

Janet Jackson will perform at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. She will also receive the Billboard Icon Award.
This will be Janet’s first live television performance in 9 years.
Past recipients of the Billboard Icon Award were Prince, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion, Cher, Neil Diamond and Jennifer Lopez.
The Billboard Music Awards will be on Sunday, May 20th.
Does a Janet performance make you more likely to watch?

