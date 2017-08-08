Janet Jackson tweets about State of the World tour rehearsals

Janet Jackson rehearses for new tour.

In a Twitter post, Janet Jackson gave us a quick peek inside rehearsal for her upcoming tour. A still photo of Jackson dancing was captioned “Hey U Guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See you guys in 1 month.” The tour is a reboot of Jackson’s tour from last year. She cancelled those performances before announcing her pregnancy.

A source said Jackson has moved back to Los Angeles with her son to be closer to her family after her divorce from Wissam Al Mana. The source also said Janet has lost 65 pounds since giving birth.

