Janet Jackson Will Receive an Icon Award at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Janet Jackson’s icon status will be acknowledged at the 2018 Billboard Awards. The 51-year-old superstar will receive the ICON Award at the annual award show on May 20, which will take place in Las Vegas. The event also marks Jackson’s first televised performance in nine years. The high honor is an ode to Jackson’s cultural impact in the music industry.

Jackson has had more than 100 #1s on Billboard’s charts throughout her career and she was the first woman to debut in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 on the song,”Scream” with her late brother, Michael Jackson. Past winners of the prestigious ICON Award include Céline Dion (2016), Cher (2017) and Stevie Wonder (2012). Ms. Jackson announced in April that she will be extending her State of the World tour. The six-time Grammy winner added an additional 11 dates as she makes her way through North America. We’re sure her fans will not be disappointed.

