Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet marry in secret wedding

Aqua-man has put a ring on it officially!

It was widely assumed that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were married 10 years ago but sources say the couple officially tied the knot in a secret ceremony in October.

The couple met in 2005 and had their first child in 2007. It was speculated that they married in November of that year. The couple’s second child was born in 2008.

Even though they weren’t officially married, Momoa referred to Bonet as his “wife” in interviews.

