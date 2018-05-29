Jay and Silent Bob Reboot In The Works

Did you like the Jay and Silent Bob movies back in the day? If you did, you’re in luck, because a reboot is officially in the works and filming starts this summer.

Besides the small spot in Clerks 2 and that one animated movie, we haven’t seen these two characters since 2001 in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back’, the one where they drive across country to stop Hollywood from making a movie about them.

This is where it can get confusing. According to Kevin Smith, this upcoming new film will again follow Jay and Silent Bob across the country, but this time, as they try to stop Hollywood from making a sequel of the film they originally made in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back’.

The new movie is set to be out sometime in 2019. Are you excited about the new film or should they have ended it already?

‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot’ set to start filming this summer https://t.co/y4TcLO9vIY pic.twitter.com/1fS6m7bEej — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) May 28, 2018