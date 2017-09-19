Jedediah Bila stuns fans with on air quitting ‘The View’ news

Out of the blue, ‘The View’ co-host Jedediah Bila announced that she’s quitting the show. The talker joined the panel last year and has served as the conservative voice.

Bila did not give a specific reason for her departure, and a network spokesperson did not provide one either.

What will she do after her departure? In her announcement the conservative pundit said, “I have a lot of opportunities to consider now and figure out, piled up to here, and I will be spending a little bit of time doing that,” she said. “But you should stay tuned, because there’s some good stuff on the way. I just have to map it out a little bit.”

The show has had a hard time keeping conservatives. Do you think the show’s more liberal cast is hostile towards them or perhaps the more liberal viewing audience?