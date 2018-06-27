Jenna Dewan teaches Jimmy Fallon ‘Rhythm Nation’ dance moves

Did you know that Jenna Dewan started her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson?
That career highlight was on display Tuesday night on The Tonight Show as she showed Jimmy Fallon dance moves from the iconic Rhythm Nation video.
Dewan was on point with her performance. Fallon, not so much.
Do you know the moves from one of your favorite music videos?
