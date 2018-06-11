Jennifer And Bill Explore An Amazing Connection – Disney And The Waldorf Astoria By Bill Adams | Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:03 AM Disney Ambassador Brandon Peters sat down with us and explained why exploring Walt Disney World is a must when staying at The Waldorf Astoria Orlando this summer! ~ Jennifer and Bill #DisneyWorld#WaldorfAstoria SHARE RELATED CONTENT Jen & Bill live from the Waldorf! Amazing Discovery On Mars!! Or….Not Really Willy Wonka Is Back! Was That A Tank That Just Passed Us? Someone Caught Bill Driving To Work!! Another Star Is Born Is Coming Your Way!