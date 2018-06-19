Jennifer And Bill Have New Careers! By Jennifer Ross | Jun 19, 2018 @ 5:59 AM President Trump has told the Department of Defense to create a new branch of the U.S. Military . . The Space Force …We’re putting in our applications now! Who’s with us? #jenandbill#SpaceForce#StarTrek#starwars SHARE RELATED CONTENT Jerry Springer’ Future Uncertain as Production Halts After 27 Years The Great Outdoors (1988) You’ve Probably Been Eating Pizza Wrong All Along, According to This Chef I Didn’t Cry During Incredibles 2…But I Did Shed A Tear With The Pre-Cartoon Opener! Nothing Like An Implosion To Start Your Day Happy Birthday Paul