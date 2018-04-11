Jennifer & Bill talk to Marilu Henner

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marilu Henner

Actress, Producer & NY Times Best-selling Author

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a super hero, Marilu Henner has deservedly earned the nickname “Perpetual Motion.” Along with starring in over thirty films, six Broadway shows, and two hit classic sitcoms, Taxi and Evening Shade, this five-time Golden Globe Nominee is also a New York Times Best Selling author of ten books on health, parenting, memory, and lifestyle improvement. Her books, including recent bestseller Changing Normal: How I Helped My Husband Beat Cancer, as well as Total Health Makeover, The 30-Day Total Health Makeover, Total Memory Makeover, I Refuse to Raise a Brat, Healthy Life Kitchen, Healthy Kids, Healthy Holidays, Wear Your Life Well, and By All Means Keep On Moving, have changed the lives of millions in her quest to make the world a healthier place.

Along with hosting her own nationally syndicated radio show, The Marilu Henner Show, Marilu has previously hosted and executive produced two talk shows (Marilu and Shape Up Your Life), and has guest-starred on every major talk show, earning her the title “Talk Show Guest of the Year” several years in a row. As a two-time competitor on Donald Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice (2008) and Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars (2013), Marilu made it to the Final Five and played for her favorite charities: The Physicians’ Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) and the Alzheimer’s Association. In fact, at PCRM’s 25th Anniversary Gala, she was awarded their Voice of Compassion Award.

As one of only twelve people documented with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, Marilu was the subject of a three-part special on 60 Minutes and on 60 Minutes Australia, as well as news programs and newspaper articles around the globe. She also served as the consultant on the CBS series Unforgettable, which premiered in the fall of 2011. Her ninth book, Total Memory Makeover: Uncover Your Past, Take Charge of Your Future! was released in 2012 and became an instant New York Times and Publishers Weekly Best Seller.

With an acting career that continues to thrive, Marilu recently starred in feature films In-Lawfully Yours, Vamps, and Film Festival darling Imperfections. Henner also co-stars with Candace Cameron Bure in the ongoing Hallmark Murders and Mysteries series Aurora Teagarden written by Charlaine Harris. Her other recent Hallmark films include Love on a Limb, Hitched for the Holidays, June In January, and High School Holiday Reunion. Marilu also starred in the finale of Two and a Half Men (playing Ashton Kutcher’s love interest!), in a recurring role on the Golden Globe winning sitcom with Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and as Robin William’s ex-wife and Sarah Michelle Gellar’s mother on the season finale of The Crazy Ones. Additionally, Marilu co-starred (as Masha) with Christopher Durang (as Vanya) in his Tony Award winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at the Bucks County Playhouse. Marilu also tours around the country in her one-woman show, A Memorable Evening with Marilu Henner!

Marilu was a pioneer on the Internet, starting her own website, Marilu.com in 1999. In 2000, she began teaching online classes for her growing membership, as well as offering online counseling and support along with her twenty coaches who teach her Total Health Makeover (THM) lifestyle.

Marilu has spoken before Congress on seven occasions on various subjects ranging from dietary supplements, to women’s cardiovascular disease, to The Child Nutrition Reauthorization Act of 2010, to the Veggie Caucus, to deadbeat parents. She was also one of only two private citizens selected to contribute to the shaping of our government’s food pyramid. In January of 2014, she again faced Congress to present her recommendations for the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Marilu frequently lectures throughout the country as a keynote speaker and motivator for professional organizations, universities, government agencies, interest groups, and

corporations on topics including memory, diet and fitness, women’s health issues, cardiovascular disease, cancer survival, and child rearing, as well as lifestyle, entertainment, and business organization strategies.

In 2016, she competed on the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars on ABC reaching the quarterfinals with partner Derek Hough.

Marilu Henner is married to Michael Brown, CEO of Browntrout Publishers, and is the busy mother of two college boys, Nick and Joey. Because she practices what she preaches, Marilu has truly become the quintessential portrait of what health and fitness can do for one’s life, and she loves to give back to her community in so many ways!