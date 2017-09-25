Jennifer Lopez donating 1 million to aid hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

After asking the public at large to donate aid to Puerto Rico via several videos on her social media, Jennifer Lopez has put her money where her mouth is — big time. Lopez flew in Sunday morning (Sept. 24) from Las Vegas to join New York governor Andrew Cuomo in a press conference announcing aid to Puerto Rico. Lopez’s personal pledge? $1 million dollars from proceeds of her Las Vegas shows. Aside from her own hefty donation, Lopez said that those who have already pledged to help in a major way are the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. Likewise, she and ex-husband Marc Anthony, who still work together in myriad projects, are working to mobilize more than 30 athletes and artists to get aid to the Caribbean and Mexico in the fastest way possible.

