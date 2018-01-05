‘Jeopardy’ Is On Hiatus

The timeless game show ‘Jeopardy’, that has managed to stay popular for years, is taking a hiatus so that it’s host Alex Trebek can recover from brain surgery. In December, Trebek was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma after a fall and having surgery to correct the condition. In non-medical terms, he suffered blood clots from the brain surgery. Fear not ‘Jeopardy’ fans your host is doing well. Trebek spent the holidays with his family and posted a video showing he’s doing fine and called the issue a ‘slight medical problem.” Trebek is expected to be back filming ‘Jeopardy’ in mid January, but since the show films a month in advance his situation slowed things up a bit. Do you still enjoy watching ‘Jeopardy’?