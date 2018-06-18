Jerry Springer’ Future Uncertain as Production Halts After 27 Years

This is sad news, according to the Hollywood Reporter no new episodes for the Jerry Springer Show are scheduled. The CW will air repeats, but the show’s staff was notified in April about the halt of production. The CW hasn’t made a statement on the future of the show, but Springer has brought everything from “Gay Cousins in Love,” to “Pregnant Gals and a Mime,” to T.V. screens across the world for the past 27 years. Do you still watch Jerry Springer? What do you think about the show possibly ending?