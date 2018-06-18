Jerry Springer’ Future Uncertain as Production Halts After 27 Years
By Beth
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 6:35 PM

This is sad news, according to the Hollywood Reporter no new episodes for the Jerry Springer Show are scheduled. The CW will air repeats, but the show’s staff was notified in April about the halt of production. The CW hasn’t made a statement on the future of the show, but Springer has brought everything from “Gay Cousins in Love,” to “Pregnant Gals and a Mime,” to T.V. screens across the world for the past 27 years. Do you still watch Jerry Springer?  What do you think about the show possibly ending?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Great Outdoors (1988) You’ve Probably Been Eating Pizza Wrong All Along, According to This Chef I Didn’t Cry During Incredibles 2…But I Did Shed A Tear With The Pre-Cartoon Opener! Nothing Like An Implosion To Start Your Day Happy Birthday Paul Happy Father’s Day To My Dad And Yours!
Comments