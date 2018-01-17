Is Jim Carrey the greatest comedy actor of all-time?

It’s one of those topics that can stir debate far and wide. Who is the greatest comedic actor of all-time? A recent website is suggesting it could be Jim Carrey. The Top Tens website lists Carrey as the top comedic actor of all-time. Will Ferrell is 2nd on the list. Robin Williams, Bill Murray and Rowan Atkinson round out the Top 5. Steve Carell is 6th. He is followed by Adam Sandler, John Cleese, Ben Stiller and Charlie Chaplin. No Eddie Murphy? Leslie Nielsen? Chris Farley? Is it even possible to properly make up a list that is so subjective?

