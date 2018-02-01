Jim Parsons joins Ted Bundy movie

Jim Parsons will join the cast of the upcoming movie based on serial killer Ted Bundy called Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Parsons will play lead prosecutor Larry Simpson. Simpson became well known during the televised trial of Bundy in 1979.

We already know Zac Efron has the title role of Ted Bundy. Filming of the movie began in Kentucky last month. John Malkovich and Lily Collins also star in the movie.

We all know actors act but do you like to see actors do roles that are a complete departure from a signature character or genre?

