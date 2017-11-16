Jimmy Fallon to host special post-Super Bowl show live from Minneapolis

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had some super news during Tuesday night’s show.

Fallon announced on the show and also at the same time on Twitter that, for the first time, he will host a live “Tonight Show” following Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis.

The game will be played Sunday, Feb. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. NBC will broadcast the game.

It’s official! We’re taking The Tonight Show to Minneapolis for a LIVE show after Super Bowl LII #FallonSuperBowl https://t.co/w4OjKprjRK — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 15, 2017