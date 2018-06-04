It was an emotional graduation ceremony for MSD High School in Broward County yesterday as four seniors who died during the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were honored. Family members of those seniors accepted diplomas posthumously on their behalf.

The ceremony was a private event at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. NBC “Tonight Show” Host Jimmy Fallon delivered a commencement address.

Congratulations Marjory Stoneman Douglas Class of 2018! You are not just the future – you are the present. Keep changing the world. Keep making us proud. #MSDStrong #YouAreThePresent pic.twitter.com/czvZwezKSt — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 3, 2018

Fallon mixed humor with messages of inspiration telling the students, “You won’t be classmates anymore. You’ll be adults who Facebook-search each other at two in the morning for the next ten years.”

Seventeen students and staff, including the four seniors who would have received their diploma, died in the shooting.

The ceremony came just days after a similar bittersweet graduation in Santa Fe, Texas following last month’s deadly shooting there.

Students announced intentions to embark on a 20-state 60-day bus tour to promote gun reform and to inspire young people to vote against candidates who accept money from the NRA.

Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie sent a letter to all parents in the Broward school system outlining new school safety measures being undertaken in the district.

Read it 47377459525500-04072853

The post Jimmy Fallon Speaks at MSD Graduation, Runcie Sends School Safety Letter to Parents appeared first on 850 WFTL.