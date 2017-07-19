Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night and she wasn’t about to let him off the the hook for jokes he told about her transition. Jenner said after the initial news of her gender change, “it had been just hammered all over the media. In fact, guys like you making, hmm, some jokes.” Kimmel responded, “We didn’t know what was happening, we thought you were just vain. We didn’t know what was going on. I’m sorry about that, by the way.” Jenner responded, “Now he’s going to apologize! But I accept your apology.”

Do you like when comedians or talk show hosts apologize to guests about what they said? Should they feel obligated to do so?

Do you think Kimmel would have apologized if Jenner wasn't on the show? Yes

No View Results