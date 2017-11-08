Jimmy Kimmel pulls off iPhone X prank

Jimmy Kimmel is good for making random passersby look silly. He did it again on Tuesday night.

In his “Liewitness News” segment, he wanted people to give their first impressions of the new iPhone X. Instead of taking out a X for people to examine, it was actually an iPhone 4.

Most people liked the the phone was smaller and more compact than the other iPhones. Apple might want to take note of that.

Only one person caught on that they were actually looking at an iPhone 4.

Would you take the technology of 2017 and want it in a smaller phone like the iPhone 4?