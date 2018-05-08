Job openings in U.S reach new record

The United States had a record 6.6 million job openings at the end of March this year, which is the most since the Labor Department started keeping track in 2000.

Furthermore, in April the unemployment rate dropped below 4% in for the first time since 2000 and on Friday, The Labor Department reported that it fell even lower to 3.9% inching closer to territory that has not been reachable in half a century.

Economists are reportedly saying the unemployment rate could drop to as low as 3.5 by this summer.

However, some are finding the recent increase of job availability disappointing, because it is due to shortages in the labor market based on “new hiring” data.

Throughout Donald Trump’s presidency, around 2.7 million jobs have been made available.

Professional and business services, construction, and transportation, warehousing, and utilities are the lead for positions in this record-breaking job availability era, according to The Labor Department.

