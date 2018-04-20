Joe Elliott from Def Leppard has his funeral playlist planned! Actually, so do I! Do you?

Morbid or not, I know exactly what I want to go on at my funeral. I have even gone so far as to tell my planner – I’ve decided it was my Sister-in-Law Valorie, that I want professional mourners to be hired! I want people WAILING at my funeral!! My song played on repeat will also be Prince’s “Sometimes It Snows In April”. And I’d like a mariachi band at the end. That’s the happy part where people can speak highly about me and how fun and cool I was. HA!

But I’m not the only one that has this stuff planned, so does Def Leppard lead dude Joe Elliott! He says on his funeral playlist will be “All the Young Dudes” by MOTT THE HOOPLE. Never heard it until now…here’s the link to that tune. Oh wait, after listening to it, I totally know this song.

Do you have your funeral planned? Here’s a sweet trib a fan made with my funeral song. LITERALLY makes me cry everytime I hear it. It’s always had this effect on me since the first time I heard it in 1986.