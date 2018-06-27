Joe Jackson Dies In LA at 89
By Tracy St. George
Jun 27, 2018 @ 12:38 PM

Joe Jackson is dead at the age of 89,  just 2 days after the 9th anniversary of son Michael’s death.

Jackson had been battling terminal pancreatic cancer and lived out his final days in a hospital. His wife of over 60 years Katherine along with a few of his children and grandchildren were at his side when he passed away this morning at 3:30 in Los Angeles.

Jackson influenced the world by introducing his children onto the music scene. The Jackson 5 soon became huge hitmakers. Michael and Janet Jackson would later become musical icons. Over the years, some of his children said that Jackson was physically and emotionally abusive.

