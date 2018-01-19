Joel McHale gets his own Netflix show

Before Joel McHale became a well known actor, his star shined bright on the E! show The Soup. McHale showed clips and commented about silly things that happened on talk and reality shows.

McHale will go back to that space in a new show on Netflix called The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.

According to the press release, the show will “take a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe. It’s a fast and funny distillation of everything people are talking about that week.”

The weekly show will debut on Sunday, February 18th.

