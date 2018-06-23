Jogger detained for two weeks after accidentally crossing US border

A French citizen visiting Canada was jogging on a beach in British Columbia when she accidentally crossed the US border into Washington state.

US Border Patrol detained Cedella Roman on May 21 and drove her 125 miles to an immigration detention center in Tacoma, Washington, according to reports.

Roman, who was exercising did not have any documents in her possession at the time.

Authorities reportedly received her “travel documents” three days after her arrest, but it wasn’t until days later that both Canadian and American immigration officials determined she could enter Canada.

The 19-year-old was released after two weeks.

Roman’s mother, Christiane Ferne, who visited her daughter several times before her release, says her daughter’s detention was unfair because there are no signs warning pedestrians of the international border.

