He currently hosts Face The Nation on CBS, and now it appears that John Dickerson is prepared to add to his responsibilities.

According to The Huffington Post, Dickerson will be taking over Charlie Rose’s seat on CBS This Morning.

Dickerson will be co-anchoring with Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King.

Dickerson will also keep his spot as host of Face The Nation. Dickerson has been with CBS since 2009.

Does he have the personality to help boost the ratings at CBS?