John Legend couldn’t dump Chrissy Teigen

John Legend revealed that years ago he tried to dump his then-girlfriend/now-wife Chrissy Teigen, and she pretty much just shut him down. The 38-year-old crooner admitted that their “breakup” lasted a whopping hour and a half. “I was really stressed and busy,” John told the funny story to The Guardian. “I was just like: ‘I’d just be happier single right now,’ and she was like: ‘No.'” A few hours after her hubby’s interview hit, the outspoken lady, who has been with the singer for over a decade, took to Twitter to respond.

The 31-year-old shared a link to the break-up story with a laugh-crying emoji and the caption, “11 years later, baby.”