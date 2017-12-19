John Legend to star in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Live on NBC

The ‘live musical on TV’ trend will continue as NBC presents Jesus Christ Superstar on Easter Sunday. John Legend has been selected to play the title character.

Legend said about his portrayal of Jesus, “I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,’ It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance.”

It was announced last week that Alice Cooper will play King Herrod in the adaptation of the 1971 Broadway musical. The story revolves around the last week of the life of Jesus.

What do you think of the live musicals on TV. Did you watch A Christmas Story? Do you think John Legend will be good in this role?

Just woke up to Andrew LLoyd Webber tweeting about me. It’s a good day. https://t.co/QfIivg1N8k — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 19, 2017