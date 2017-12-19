John Legend to star in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Live on NBC
By Beth
|
Dec 19, 2017 @ 11:55 AM

The ‘live musical on TV’ trend will continue as NBC presents Jesus Christ Superstar on Easter Sunday. John Legend has been selected to play the title character.
Legend said about his portrayal of Jesus, “I’m thrilled to join the cast of this production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,’ It’s such a powerful, meaningful musical and I’m humbled to be part of this performance.”
It was announced last week that Alice Cooper will play King Herrod in the adaptation of the 1971 Broadway musical. The story revolves around the last week of the life of Jesus.
What do you think of the live musicals on TV. Did you watch A Christmas Story? Do you think John Legend will be good in this role?

 

 

Related Content

LuLaRoe faces lawsuit, clients claim it acts like ...
David Bowie – Let’s Dance
DIY Holiday Room Decor Ideas & Christmas Make...
P!nk – Beautiful Trauma (Official Video)
Maroon 5 announces 2018 Red Pill Blues tour
Grab Your Ugly Sweater
Comments