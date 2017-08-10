Chrissy Teigen posted an Instagram video of her daughter Luna watching daddy, John Legend, on Sesame Street. Legend posted the video back in December and captioned it “One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today.” Wednesday was that day. When Teigen showed Luna the video, she smiled and waived at the screen.
How cute it this?
John Legend’s daughter loves seeing Daddy on Sesame Street
