John Mayer finally responds to Katy Perry’s claim that he’s the best lover

John Mayer revealed that he had watched a few segments of Katy Perry’s 96-hour livestream, and has no qualms about his admission. “The way I see things now, I call it stand in the middle of the boat. If someone says, ‘I don’t watch that.’ It’s like, yes, you do,” he told Cohen.

On whether or not he watched the ENTIRE thing the musician commented, “That’s her thing, man, to go big and bold. It’s definitely odd to watch your ex-girlfriend sleep.”

Commenting about staying in touch, John also admitted to sending Katy some late night texts, but not the type your thinking, “I texted Katy ‘Happy Birthday,’ and it was four in the morning,” he said. “It was a post-midnight-haven’t-gone-to-sleep-yet-it’s-technically-your-birthday send. How weird is it to be like, ‘Oh, I want to say Happy Birthday now, but I’m going to wait until tomorrow afternoon?’ Text when you want to text, watch when you want to watch. Be human about it.”