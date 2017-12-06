John Mayer hospitalized for emergency appendectomy

John Mayer was hospitalized Tuesday morning for an emergency appendectomy, according to a statement from Dead & Company, with whom he is touring.

“Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” the statement reads.

A rep followed with a press release saying all tickets for the show will be honored for the rescheduled date and that information will be announced “as soon as possible.” Refunds are also available for ticket holders if they so choose.