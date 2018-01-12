John Mayer wants you to send him a letter
By Beth
|
Jan 12, 2018 @ 10:53 AM

In a recent post to  his frequently entertaining Instagram, John Mayer has put out the call for his fans to join him in a “return to naturalism” with a good old fashioned snail-mail pen-pal endeavor.  “Let’s correspond,” he writes. “Real paper. Real ink. Real names.” If you want to correspond, here’s the address:  P.O. Box 3784 Beverly Hills, CA  90212.  When’s the last you wrote a letter?

Related Content

Netflix is dominating Hollywood
Phil Collins – Against All Odds (Take a Look...
Phil Collins – In The Air Tonight
John Legend to star in ‘Jesus Christ Superst...
J Lo Confirmed For ‘Will and Grace’
U2 scores Eighth No. 1 album on 200 chart with ...
Comments