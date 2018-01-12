John Mayer wants you to send him a letter

2018: a return to naturalism. Let’s correspond. Real paper. Real ink. Real names. Here’s the plan: get yourself a typewriter (@californiatypewriter and Etsy have some great ones) and send me a one page, properly formatted letter (formal or informal) and I will reply to a few every morning. Include return envelope/postage if you’re overseas. PO Box 3784 Beverly Hills, CA 90212 United States. 📫

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Jan 10, 2018 at 1:50pm PST