John Mayer wants you to send him a letter

In a recent post to his frequently entertaining Instagram, John Mayer has put out the call for his fans to join him in a “return to naturalism” with a good old fashioned snail-mail pen-pal endeavor. “Let’s correspond,” he writes. “Real paper. Real ink. Real names.” If you want to correspond, here’s the address: P.O. Box 3784 Beverly Hills, CA 90212. When’s the last you wrote a letter?
2018: a return to naturalism. Let’s correspond. Real paper. Real ink. Real names. Here’s the plan: get yourself a typewriter (@californiatypewriter and Etsy have some great ones) and send me a one page, properly formatted letter (formal or informal) and I will reply to a few every morning. Include return envelope/postage if you’re overseas. PO Box 3784 Beverly Hills, CA 90212 United States. 📫