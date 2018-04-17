John Mellencamp Speaks About His Paintings

John Mellencamp is a bit of a renaissance man. He’s a world-renowned musician, a political activist, and a painter.

The “Small Town” rocker from Indiana, is unveiling over 25 new artworks in a solo exhibition in New York City on April 26th for the 10th anniversary of his album Life, Death, Love and Freedom.

The paintings, which Mellencamp calls “grotesquely beautiful,” will reflect what he sees as the political climate of today.

One piece in the show called “Easy Target”, takes its name from the song by that title, and deals with gun control, while another titled “Drawer Full of Bullets”, features actual bullets and a quote by Martin Luther King Jr.

To check out some of Mellencamp’s paintings & other works he’s done, click here.

Do you think his artwork is “too political”? Could this turn off his “small town” fans? Or do fans know what to expect from him?