There probably won’t be a more curiosity-driven headline today. Here it is: John Travolta dances on stage with 50 Cent.

It happened Tuesday night at the Cannes Film Festival. Travolta received Variety’s first ever Cinema Icon award.

A party was thrown in celebration of Travolta and 50 Cent was invited to perform.

As 50 started his song Just A Little Bit, Travolta starts busting a serious move. The video was posted on social media and has been trending ever since.

I’m just gonna leave this right here….