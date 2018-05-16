John Travolta dances on stage with 50 Cent
By Beth
|
May 16, 2018 @ 6:30 PM

There probably won’t be a more curiosity-driven headline today. Here it is: John Travolta dances on stage with 50 Cent.
It happened Tuesday night at the Cannes Film Festival. Travolta received Variety’s first ever Cinema Icon award.
A party was thrown in celebration of Travolta and 50 Cent was invited to perform.
As 50 started his song Just A Little Bit, Travolta starts busting a serious move. The video was posted on social media and has been trending ever since.

I’m just gonna leave this right here….

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

I was in the presence of greatness last night… Chris Hemsworth Hints He May Not Be Done Playing Thor Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival Be Prepared for Hurricane Season with Sustain Supply Co. Queen! In Concert! …On The Big Screen November 2nd! So What Are The Drunkest Cities In America?
Comments