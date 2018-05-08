Johnny Cash’s Boyhood Home Now in National Historic Register

The boyhood home of Johnny Cash is now part of the national register of historic places.

The house located in Dyess, Arkansas has often been referred to by family members, biographers, and Cash himself as a key part of his musical career.

“When we grew up, it was second nature that we wouldn’t live in Dyess when we were grown,” Cash said in an interview. “But if I hadn’t grown up there, I wouldn’t be what I am now. It was the foundation for what I became.”

