Johnny Depp surprises patients at children’s hospital

Entertainer Johnny Depp took on his role of Jack Sparrow yet again. Only this time it wasn’t on the big screen. Depp appeared as the iconic character while paying a visit to children at BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, Canada.  A spokeswoman for BC Children’s Hospital told CBS News that Depp charmed patients and parents alike saying: “He was at the hospital for more than five-and-a-half hours, never once breaking character.”  The actor even helped host a pirate party for a group of kids before continuing his hours-long visit, which ended with one-on-one meetings with patients in the oncology, general pediatrics and neurology wards.

Comments