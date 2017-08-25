The Joker and Harley Quinn movie is in the works

According to sources, Warner Brothers is fast tracking a stand alone Joker and Harley Quinn movie. Jared Leto and Margo Robbie will return to the roles they started in Suicide Squad. The directors and writers of NBC’s This Is US are being brought on to lead the project. By the way, they are the same people who wrote and directed Crazy Stupid Love. The movie is being described as a “criminal love story.” The Hollywood Reporter says the Joker/Harley film will be out before Suicide Squad 2.

