It took a while, but legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi has finally gone all-in on social media.

The man behind Bon Jovi has joined Twitter and Instagram. So far, he has just over 18,000 followers on Twitter.

The Bon Jovi frontman launched a verified Twitter account (@jonbonjovi) and an Instagram account (also @jonbonjovi) on Monday, Oct. 16. So far, things have been relatively quiet.

Who is the celebrity you would most like to see on Twitter or Instagram that hasn’t signed on just yet?

You can finally tag me in those pictures. Now for a clever hashtag…#betterlatethannever A post shared by Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

