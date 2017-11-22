Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold are DWTS champions!

Jordan Fisher won Season 25 of “Dancing With The Stars” with his partner Lindsay Arnold.

The two dancers were crowned this season’s champions and awarded the Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday’s results show.

Monday’s finals featured Lindsay Stirling and Mark Ballas, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson, Drew Scott and Emma Slater, and Fisher and Arnold each performing a redemption routine followed by a freestyle dance.

The actor and singer once again proved why he was the favorite to win this season’s “Dancing With The Stars.” Yesterday, Fisher first received a perfect score for his redemption routine, a Charleston, and then again for his flawless freestyle.

As previously noted, the judges’ comments on Monday were nothing short of glowing. For instance, Bruno Tonioli called one of Fisher’s routines a “virtuoso performance,” while guest judge Julianne Hough praised him for taking dancing to a “whole other level.”