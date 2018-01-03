JT Is Coming Out With A New Album

Justin Timberlake has a new album on the way. It’s called “Man of the Woods”, and it’s coming out on February 2nd . . . 2- days before he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show. (Coincidence? We don’t think so!) He shared the cover art on Instagram, and he also released a trailer! It doesn’t feature much music . . . but it has Justin talking about how the music is personal, and was inspired by his family, nature, and where’s he’s from . . . Tennessee.