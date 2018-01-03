JT Is Coming Out With A New Album
By Jennifer Ross
|
Jan 3, 2018 @ 5:43 AM

Justin Timberlake has a new album on the way.  It’s called “Man of the Woods”, and it’s coming out on February 2nd . . . 2- days before he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show.   (Coincidence? We don’t think so!) He shared the cover art on Instagram, and he also released a trailer!   It doesn’t feature much music . . . but it has Justin talking about how the music is personal, and was inspired by his family, nature, and where’s he’s from . . . Tennessee.

Related Content

Here’s One Of This Year’s Hot Toys
The Titanic Is Sailing Back Into Theaters
Get your running shoes ready!
Oprah’s Out With Her Favorite Things!
Real Or A Hoax?
President Trump Arrives At Disney World
Comments