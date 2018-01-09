JT Is Coming To Town
By Jennifer Ross
|
Jan 9, 2018 @ 5:55 AM

Justin Timberlake is hitting the road and coming to South Florida for 2 shows!  He’ll be in Miami at the American Airlines Arena on May 18th and then at the BB&T Center on May 19th !

 

 

