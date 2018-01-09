JT Is Coming To Town By Jennifer Ross | Jan 9, 2018 @ 5:55 AM Justin Timberlake is hitting the road and coming to South Florida for 2 shows! He’ll be in Miami at the American Airlines Arena on May 18th and then at the BB&T Center on May 19th ! #jenandbill#justintimberlakeManOfTheWoods Related Content Oprah’s Out With Her Favorite Things! Headed To The Beach? Check This Out Look Who’s Going To Play Jesus Christ! The Titanic Is Sailing Back Into Theaters Don’t Mess With This Woman Oh No, Ed Sheeran Hit By Car!