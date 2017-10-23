JT Is Headed To The Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake did an interview during halftime on “Sunday Night Football” last night, about how he’s doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl again. And Mike Tirico asked him the question we’re all wondering. (Will there be another wardrobe malfunction? He was joking when he asked . . . like, whether the NFL or Fox mentioned it when they asked Justin to do the show. Justin said “There was a little bit of that, but . . . . no, Mike. That’s not gonna happen.”) The NFL also confirmed the news. This will be his THIRD Super Bowl halftime show appearance . . . but his first since he exposed JANET JACKSON’s breast to the whole country back in 2004.