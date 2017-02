This is how they roll in Jennifer’s home state. A judge in Rhode Island recently heard a case about a woman who got a parking ticket, 2-seconds before the no-parking hours ended! The judge’s name is Frank Caprio, and he’s hysterical! He ended up dismissing the case, but he got his shots and jokes in first. The woman had parked in an area that was restricted between 8:00 and 10:00…listen to the judge read the time the ticket was issued…..hysterial!