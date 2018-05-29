Judge: Miami Mother Incompetent to Stand Trial in Death of Daughter Found in Dumpster

A judge has found a Miami woman incompetent to stand trial after police found her daughter’s body in a dumpster outside her apartment building in southwest Miami-Dade.

Records show Tina Farrington, 31, a judge ruled that she was incompetent to stand trial for charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse based on her mental evaluation.

As a result, the judge ordered that Farrington be committed for mental health treatment.

According to Miami-Dade police, a man who lives at the Tuscany Place Apartments found the body of the little girl in the dumpster when he was taking out the trash. He called 911 after he realized there was a body wrapped in a blanket.

The body was later identified as Farrington’s 4-year-old daughter, Tania Paige.

According to an arrest report, Farrington was at home with her two children on Halloween when Tania talked back to her sending the mother into a rage.

Police said Farrington lured the victim and her brother into her bedroom and then suffocated Tania with a pillow.

