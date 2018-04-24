Judge: MSD Accused Shooter to Keep Public Defender in Death Penalty Case

A Broward County judge has ruled that the man accused of killing 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day will continue to be represented by a public defender in his capital murder case.

Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled today that 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz doesn’t have enough money to pay a private lawyer to handle this massive death penalty case so taxpayers will pick up the tab.

The judge said Cruz has limited assets of no more than $28,000.

Cruz is being held without bail, charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

The state is seeking the death penalty in the case. The public defender said on the record that if the state takes lethal injection off the table, Cruz will confess to the murders.

The Broward County state attorney’s office has not been willing to do that.

