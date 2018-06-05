Judge: Puerto Rico must release Hurricane Maria records within a week

A judge in Puerto Rico judge ruled on Tuesday that the U.S. territory has one week to release death certificates and other data from Hurricane Maria to the media.

Superior Court Judge Lauaracelis Roques Arroyo says that the records are public information and therefore must be released, with the exclusion of the victims’ social security numbers.

The move follows a lawsuit by CNN and the Center for Investigative Journalism, who have fought for months to gain access to the records. Both organizations question Puerto Rico’s announced death toll of 64 people from the September 20 hurricane.

According to Carla Minet, executive director of the Center for Investigative Journalism, the data has been the island’s “best kept secret.” She adds, “That public policy is a contradiction with its public relations strategy that proclaims transparency. We ask (Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo) Rosselló to finally deliver the information without further excuses.”

In a statement, Ramon Rosario, who serves as Puerto Rico’s secretary of public affairs and public policy, said that the government strives to “work with strict transparency and facilitate access to all public information, so we will be complying with what was recently ordered by the court.”

A study published last week by Harvard University, which interviewed more than 3,000 households, put the official death toll at more than 4,600 people.

