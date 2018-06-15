Citing recently filed obstruction and witness tampering charges Friday a judge revoked former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s bail and ordered him to jail pending his trial in the Russia investigation.

BREAKING: Federal judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort ahead of trial, citing recently filed obstruction charges. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 15, 2018

Special Counsel Robert Mueller brought the new charges last week. Mueller is also prosecuting Manafort for conspiracy and money laundering.

Manafort owns a home in the Palm Beach Gardens subdivision of BallenIsles where he has been under house arrest.

Under the terms of his previous release, Manafort lived in his BallenIsles home and had a curfew of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Manafort wore an electronic monitoring device but was allowed to travel in Palm Beach and Broward counties and to Washington, D.C. for court hearings.

He was ordered to stay away from airports, train and bus stations and report weekly to a federal probation office in West Palm Beach.

Manafort and longtime associate Rick Gates were indicted by a grand jury Oct. 30 in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

They face charges of laundering millions of dollars through overseas shell companies and banks.

Last week, Mueller accused Manafort of violating the terms of his bail by allegedly reaching out in an attempt to sway potential witnesses.

A Russian businessman with ties to Manafort was also accused of witness tampering.

The post Judge Revokes Manafort’s Bail, Sends Him to Jail Pending Trial appeared first on 850 WFTL.