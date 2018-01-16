Marking the end of her chemotherapy treatment with an Instagram video of her sons lip-syncing to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” The “Veep” star and “Seinfeld” alum” said of Charlie and Henry, her two kids with Brad Hall: “Ain’t they sweet?” Over the summer, Louis-Dreyfus announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Julia said she found out the day after winning an Emmy for “Veep.” She’s been sharing her journey and support from loved ones and fans on social media ever since.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes a special video marking the end of her chemotherapy treatment
By Beth
Jan 16, 2018 @ 12:45 PM