July is National Ice Cream Month! What is Your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor?

July is National Ice Cream Month & to celebrate Blue Bell Ice Cream stopped by this morning so we could sample the new flavor, Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch! It’s vanilla ice cream, roasted almonds, chocolate chunks & chocolate coated pretzel bites! We also got to sample some other summertime favorites; South Black Berry Cobbler, luscious blackberry ice cream with flaky pie crust pieces & a blackberry swirl & Red, White & Blue Bell, strawberry ice cream loaded with succulent strawberries, creamy vanilla ice cream and smooth blueberry ice cream combined with real blueberries! #Delicious

What's Your Favorite Ice Cream Flavor? Vanilla

Chocolate

Strawberry

Rum Raisin

Mint Chocolate Chip

Pralines & Cream

Cookies & Cream

Coffee

Cookie Dough

Pistachio

Rocky Road View Results